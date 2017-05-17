Centenary looking for new men's baske...

Centenary looking for new men's basketball coach

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: NBC29

Bunnell, in a news release, says Walsh has accepted the head coaching position at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia - his hometown. Beginning with the Gents' program as an assistant coach for the 2007-08 season, Walsh became the youngest head coach in NCAA Division I for the 2010-11 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support your President May 1 Leo Okamura 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16) Apr 28 Mollyb 22
Nudes 4 Snapcash Apr 26 Tdisick2 2
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Stephens drowning 14
Review: Wave2net (Apr '11) Apr '17 clpeffer 80
What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13) Apr '17 Southwell 13
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Winchester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC