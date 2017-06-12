Arrested Joker-Lookalike Speaks Out After Gun Charges
Lawrence Patrick Sullivan has his face tattooed that makes him look like a mix of Heath Ledger's Joker character and also Jared Leto's version from "Suicide Squad." A 29-year-old resembling the Joker character from superhero movies like "Batman" and "Suicide Squad" was arrested in Miami Tuesday after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at drivers passing an apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|May 25
|Jennifer A
|25
|Support your President
|May '17
|Leo Okamura
|1
|Nudes 4 Snapcash
|Apr '17
|Tdisick2
|2
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Stephens drowning
|14
|Review: Wave2net (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|clpeffer
|80
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Southwell
|12
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC