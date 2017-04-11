Man arrested for dressing up as 'The ...

Man arrested for dressing up as 'The Joker' says he's not dangerous

Tuesday Apr 11

This photo provided by the Winchester Police Department shows Jeremy Putman, who police in Winchester, Va., arrested Friday, March 24, 2017, after callers reported seeing him walking, wearing a cape, carrying a sword and made up as the Batman villain the Joker. Authorities charged Putman with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a sentence of a year in jail.

Winchester, VA

