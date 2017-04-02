Judge allows rally violence lawsuit a...

Judge allows rally violence lawsuit against Trump to proceed

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Boing Boing

Did Donald Trump incite violence when he barked "get them out of here" at protesters who were then roughed up? A judge decided Friday that it's plausible , allowing a lawsuit filed against the president to go to trial. U. S. District Judge David J. Hale of the Western District of Kentucky also wrote in an opinion and order released Friday that because violence had broken out at a prior Trump rally and that known hate group members were in the Louisville crowd, Trump's ordering the removal of an African-American woman was "particularly reckless."

