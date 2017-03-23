'The Joker' Arrested In Virginia, Cha...

'The Joker' Arrested In Virginia, Charged With Wearing Iconic Mask In Public

A villainous Virginia resident was arrested Friday afternoon for emulating the infamous grim-faced Joker of Batman lore in broad daylight. ABC News reports that 31-year-old Jeremy Putman was booked and charged with wearing a mask in public, a Class 6 Felony in the northeastern state, after being witnessed parading around town as the maniacal, clown-like fictional character while also carrying a sword.

