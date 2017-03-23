'The Joker' Arrested In Virginia, Charged With Wearing Iconic Mask In Public
A villainous Virginia resident was arrested Friday afternoon for emulating the infamous grim-faced Joker of Batman lore in broad daylight. ABC News reports that 31-year-old Jeremy Putman was booked and charged with wearing a mask in public, a Class 6 Felony in the northeastern state, after being witnessed parading around town as the maniacal, clown-like fictional character while also carrying a sword.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places for rent
|Thu
|Mysterious1
|1
|Review: Wave2net (Apr '11)
|Mar 21
|Ian
|76
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|11
|Gore Music Thread
|Mar 10
|Musikologist
|3
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Where is the ghetto in Winchester? (Jul '13)
|Feb 25
|Please tell
|16
|Corruption (Feb '13)
|Feb 25
|Please tell
|4
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC