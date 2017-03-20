Storm brings messy mix of snow, sleet...

Storm brings messy mix of snow, sleet, rain to mid-Atlantic

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Daily News-Record

A late-season storm is dumping a messy mix of snow, sleet and rain on the mid-Atlantic, complicating travel, knocking out power and closing schools and government offices around the region. Officials are urging people to stay home while crews clear roads Tuesday.

