Storm brings messy mix of snow, sleet, rain to mid-Atlantic
A late-season storm is dumping a messy mix of snow, sleet and rain on the mid-Atlantic, complicating travel, knocking out power and closing schools and government offices around the region. Officials are urging people to stay home while crews clear roads Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|11
|Gore Music Thread
|Mar 10
|Musikologist
|3
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Where is the ghetto in Winchester? (Jul '13)
|Feb 25
|Please tell
|16
|Corruption (Feb '13)
|Feb 25
|Please tell
|4
|Lakeside Cell Tower
|Feb 23
|netsil01
|1
|Found set of false teeth
|Feb '17
|Tinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC