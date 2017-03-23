Public meetings: March 20-24

Public meetings: March 20-24

Monday Mar 20

The Tourism Council meets at noon Tuesday in Woodstock Cafe and Shoppes, 117 S. Main St., Woodstock. - The Board of Supervisors holds a work session on the fiscal 2018 budget at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the government center, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock.

