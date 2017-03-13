Patsy Cline tribute comes to Cascades Casino April 23
Relive the romantic music of Patsy Cline with Bonnie Kilroe when she brings her show Patsy Cline: A Tribute to Cascades Casino Resort Summit Theatre on April 23. Cline got her first taste of fame in 1957 when she performed Walking After Midnight on television. For the next six years she recorded and performed numerous hits, such as Crazy and She's Got You , before her untimely death in a plane crash in 1963.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|11
|Gore Music Thread
|Mar 10
|Musikologist
|3
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Where is the ghetto in Winchester? (Jul '13)
|Feb 25
|Please tell
|16
|Corruption (Feb '13)
|Feb 25
|Please tell
|4
|Lakeside Cell Tower
|Feb 23
|netsil01
|1
|Found set of false teeth
|Feb '17
|Tinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC