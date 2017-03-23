Man made up as Joker charged with wearing mask in public
This photo provided by the Winchester Police Department shows Jeremy Putman, who police in Winchester, Va., arrested Friday, March 24, 2017, after callers reported seeing him walking, wearing a cape, carrying a sword and made up as the Batman villain the Joker. Authorities charged Putman with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a sentence of a year in jail.
