Howl Of A Good Time

Kerri, a 3-year-old miniature poodle, takes a nap as her handler, Joanie Clas, gets her ready to show at the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club Dog Show Sunday morning at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. DC Surrey Hill Mariner Butter Off and his handler, Kari McCloskey, wait for the judge to examine him at the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club Dog Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.