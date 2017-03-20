Howl Of A Good Time
Kerri, a 3-year-old miniature poodle, takes a nap as her handler, Joanie Clas, gets her ready to show at the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club Dog Show Sunday morning at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. DC Surrey Hill Mariner Butter Off and his handler, Kari McCloskey, wait for the judge to examine him at the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club Dog Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Mon
|SBaer
|11
|Gore Music Thread
|Mar 10
|Musikologist
|3
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Where is the ghetto in Winchester? (Jul '13)
|Feb 25
|Please tell
|16
|Corruption (Feb '13)
|Feb 25
|Please tell
|4
|Lakeside Cell Tower
|Feb 23
|netsil01
|1
|Found set of false teeth
|Feb '17
|Tinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC