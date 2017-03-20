Howl Of A Good Time

Howl Of A Good Time

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Kerri, a 3-year-old miniature poodle, takes a nap as her handler, Joanie Clas, gets her ready to show at the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club Dog Show Sunday morning at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. DC Surrey Hill Mariner Butter Off and his handler, Kari McCloskey, wait for the judge to examine him at the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club Dog Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13) Mon SBaer 11
Gore Music Thread Mar 10 Musikologist 3
This generation is stupid! Mar 9 This Generation S... 1
Where is the ghetto in Winchester? (Jul '13) Feb 25 Please tell 16
Corruption (Feb '13) Feb 25 Please tell 4
Lakeside Cell Tower Feb 23 netsil01 1
Found set of false teeth Feb '17 Tinker 1
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Winchester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,292 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC