Valentine's Day stats worth brushing up on
Andrea Harrison-Mongold, the manager and wedding consultant at Flowers by Snellings in Winchester, Va., creates a Valentine's Day floral arrangement of three dozen roses for a customer Monday. OAK BROOK - Whether you've got a Valentine lined up for the big day or not, a survey from Delta Dental might offer up a little insight to help in the romance department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gore Music Thread
|Fri
|Musikologist
|3
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Where is the ghetto in Winchester? (Jul '13)
|Feb 25
|Please tell
|16
|Corruption (Feb '13)
|Feb 25
|Please tell
|4
|Lakeside Cell Tower
|Feb 23
|netsil01
|1
|Found set of false teeth
|Feb '17
|Tinker
|1
|Review: Wave2net (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Avoid these Cons
|75
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC