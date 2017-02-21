Trex keeps record pace

Trex keeps record pace

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Plastics News

Composite wood deck maker Trex Co. Inc. put another quarter and year in the record books with sales coming in at $95.3 million for the final three months of 2016 and $479.6 million for all of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Found set of false teeth Feb 8 Tinker 1
Review: Wave2net (Apr '11) Feb 2 Avoid these Cons 75
What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13) Jan '17 kathykarma07 10
Best inexpensive dentures Dec '16 Needhelp 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16) Dec '16 jessie2982 20
Lorraine Adams Dec '16 Lorraine Adams Sn... 1
robin june unrue (Feb '12) Nov '16 matt bunner 128
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Winchester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC