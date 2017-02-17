The Gray Eagle's False Hope

The Gray Eagle's False Hope

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: HistoryNet

WHEN UNION MAJ. GEN. ROBERT H. MILROY marched his division of approximately 7,000 men into Winchester, Va., on New Year's Day 1863, he saw the unseasonably warm weather as an omen he had been ordained to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and "clear way the storm and tempests of war occasioned by that mighty curse, slavery."

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Found set of false teeth Feb 8 Tinker 1
Review: Wave2net (Apr '11) Feb 2 Avoid these Cons 75
What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13) Jan '17 kathykarma07 10
Best inexpensive dentures Dec '16 Needhelp 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16) Dec '16 jessie2982 20
Lorraine Adams Dec '16 Lorraine Adams Sn... 1
robin june unrue (Feb '12) Nov '16 matt bunner 128
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Winchester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC