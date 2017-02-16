Passion Project: Pastor tells Martinsburg residents drug war is their fight
While government institutions are vital in the fight against substance abuse, real change only comes when its residents take charge, said Pastor Bradley Hill, speaking at a Martinsburg Renew meeting held in the basement of St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday night. "I totally believe that it's the faith-based community that's going to make the difference when it comes to recovery."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Found set of false teeth
|Feb 8
|Tinker
|1
|Review: Wave2net (Apr '11)
|Feb 2
|Avoid these Cons
|75
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Jan 20
|kathykarma07
|10
|Best inexpensive dentures
|Dec '16
|Needhelp
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|Dec '16
|jessie2982
|20
|Lorraine Adams
|Dec '16
|Lorraine Adams Sn...
|1
|robin june unrue (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|matt bunner
|128
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC