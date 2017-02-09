Horticulture luncheon speaker announced

Thursday Feb 2

Elizabeth McCormick, a former U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot and best-selling author, will be the speaker at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Ladies' Horticultural luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 5 at the Lee Jackson-Best Western, 711 Millwood Ave., Winchester. McCormick flew command-and-control missions, air assault missions, rappelling missions, top-secret intelligence missions and also transported high-level government VIPs, including the secretary of defense.

