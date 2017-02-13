Chocolate Escape in Old Town Winchester is Saturday
The Chocolate Escape will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout Old Town Winchester. Visitors will be able to sample chocolate desserts at participating shops, listen to live music and enter to win a chocolate sculpture.
