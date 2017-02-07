American Masters to Present World Pre...

American Masters to Present World Premiere of Patsy Cline Documentary on PBS, 3/4

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Born Virginia Patterson Hensley in Winchester, Virginia, Patsy Cline defined modern country music by using her singular talent and heartwrenching emotional depth to break down barriers of gender, class and genre. In her music and her life, she set a standard of authenticity towards which artists still strive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Found set of false teeth Feb 8 Tinker 1
Review: Wave2net (Apr '11) Feb 2 Avoid these Cons 75
What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13) Jan 20 kathykarma07 10
Best inexpensive dentures Dec '16 Needhelp 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16) Dec '16 jessie2982 20
Lorraine Adams Dec '16 Lorraine Adams Sn... 1
robin june unrue (Feb '12) Nov '16 matt bunner 128
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Winchester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC