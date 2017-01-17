Volunteers To Survey Homeless
On Jan. 25, volunteers from the Western Virginia Continuum of Care will interview and count the number of people living in shelters, cars and abandoned buildings. "They start early in the morning and they go late at night," said Michael Wong, executive director of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, part of the coalition that makes up Continuum of Care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|7 hr
|kathykarma07
|10
|Best inexpensive dentures
|Dec 27
|Needhelp
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|Dec 22
|jessie2982
|20
|Lorraine Adams
|Dec '16
|Lorraine Adams Sn...
|1
|robin june unrue (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|matt bunner
|128
|Where is he
|Nov '16
|Soul4Real69
|1
|ashley swain (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|ashleypicguy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC