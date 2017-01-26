Trex recycled pellets achieve ICC Certification
Trex, a manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, has announced that its linear low density polyethylene pellets have achieved certification with the International Code Council . The recognition certifies that both the Trex Spartan and Trex Cardinal lines of LLDPE pellets contain 100 percent post-consumer content material.
