Trex recycled pellets achieve ICC Certification

Trex, a manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, has announced that its linear low density polyethylene pellets have achieved certification with the International Code Council . The recognition certifies that both the Trex Spartan and Trex Cardinal lines of LLDPE pellets contain 100 percent post-consumer content material.

