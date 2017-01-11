The Latest: Storm _ Nashville snow causes fender benders

Red McKee, with the maintenance and grounds department at Shenandoah University, applies salt and an abrasive to an icy sidewalk in front of the university's Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre on Friday morning Jan. 6, 2016, in Winchester, Va. About one to two inches of snow fell overnight in the area, closing schools and delaying some local business openings.

