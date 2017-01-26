Suspects' father charged for threats

Suspects' father charged for threats

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The father of Kevin Hamill and Courtney Hamill - two of three suspects charged in the murder of Ramon Walker - was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court on two felony counts of making terroristic threats. Dwayne Douglas Hamill, 54, of Eugene Drive in Inwood, is held on $200,000 bond after allegedly threatening bodily harm to law enforcement officers in recorded telephone conversations with his son Kevin, who is currently incarcerated in Winchester, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13) Jan 20 kathykarma07 10
Best inexpensive dentures Dec '16 Needhelp 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16) Dec '16 jessie2982 20
Lorraine Adams Dec '16 Lorraine Adams Sn... 1
robin june unrue (Feb '12) Nov '16 matt bunner 128
Where is he Nov '16 Soul4Real69 1
ashley swain (Dec '10) Nov '16 ashleypicguy 2
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Winchester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,898 • Total comments across all topics: 278,313,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC