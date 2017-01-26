Suspects' father charged for threats

The father of Kevin Hamill and Courtney Hamill - two of three suspects charged in the murder of Ramon Walker - was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court on two felony counts of making terroristic threats. Dwayne Douglas Hamill, 54, of Eugene Drive in Inwood, is held on $200,000 bond after allegedly threatening bodily harm to law enforcement officers in recorded telephone conversations with his son Kevin, who is currently incarcerated in Winchester, Virginia.

