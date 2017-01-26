RSW Short-Staffed; Supervisor Questio...

RSW Short-Staffed; Supervisor Questions Transparency

Wednesday Jan 25

A report on RSW Regional Jail led to a Shenandoah County official questioning the jail's financial transparency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. Bill Wilson, RSW's superintendent, updated the board on the state of the jail's programs, personnel and finances.

