Police & Court Report for January 12

A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly taking a purse from a 79-year-old woman in Wal-Mart's parking lot on Foxcroft Avenue. Austin Steven Hess, 23, of no fixed address, was charged after witnesses said he allegedly forcibly took the victim's purse as she was loading groceries into her vehicle.

