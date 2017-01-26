Pence becomes 1st vice president to address March for Life
Josh McClure, right, prays in the vestibule during mass at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, Va. before heading to the National Mall to attend the March for Life on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Jan 20
|kathykarma07
|10
|Best inexpensive dentures
|Dec '16
|Needhelp
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|Dec '16
|jessie2982
|20
|Lorraine Adams
|Dec '16
|Lorraine Adams Sn...
|1
|robin june unrue (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|matt bunner
|128
|Where is he
|Nov '16
|Soul4Real69
|1
|ashley swain (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|ashleypicguy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC