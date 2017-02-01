Authorities concerned after cluster o...

Authorities concerned after cluster of overdoses in Shenandoah region, western Md.

Regional law enforcement has issued an alert after 10 opiate overdoses in short time spans this weekend in western Maryland and the Shenandoah Valley region in Virginia.

