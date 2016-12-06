Wilson names new director of MFA program
Choreographer, performer, dance historian and artistic director Joshua Legg has been named the new director of the Wilson College Master of Fine Arts program. Wilson names new director of MFA program Choreographer, performer, dance historian and artistic director Joshua Legg has been named the new director of the Wilson College Master of Fine Arts program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|Thu
|jessie2982
|20
|Lorraine Adams
|Dec 2
|Lorraine Adams Sn...
|1
|robin june unrue (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|matt bunner
|128
|Where is he
|Nov 25
|Soul4Real69
|1
|ashley swain (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|ashleypicguy
|2
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Tiny
|8
|Review: Wave2net (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Josh
|73
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC