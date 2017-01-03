Usher in the New Year during First Night Winchester
First Night Winchester will celebrate 30 years and usher in the start of the new year throughout the day on Saturday with family-oriented, alcohol-free fun. "There are activities for the entire family with the event kicking off at 10 a.m. in the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and continuing for 14 hours of entertainment," New attractions this year are the comedy dog show Mutts Gone Nuts, juggling comedian Bert the Nerd, percussionist Tom Teasley, comedian musician Orrin Star and Vegas-style Pittman Magic, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best inexpensive dentures
|Dec 27
|Needhelp
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|Dec 22
|jessie2982
|20
|Lorraine Adams
|Dec '16
|Lorraine Adams Sn...
|1
|robin june unrue (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|matt bunner
|128
|Where is he
|Nov '16
|Soul4Real69
|1
|ashley swain (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|ashleypicguy
|2
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Tiny
|8
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC