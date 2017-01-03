Usher in the New Year during First Ni...

Usher in the New Year during First Night Winchester

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

First Night Winchester will celebrate 30 years and usher in the start of the new year throughout the day on Saturday with family-oriented, alcohol-free fun. "There are activities for the entire family with the event kicking off at 10 a.m. in the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and continuing for 14 hours of entertainment," New attractions this year are the comedy dog show Mutts Gone Nuts, juggling comedian Bert the Nerd, percussionist Tom Teasley, comedian musician Orrin Star and Vegas-style Pittman Magic, she said.

