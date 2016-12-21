Two Siberian lynxes worth $4K each snatched from a Virginia zoo
On Tuesday, the owner of Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Winchester reported that two of the zoo's three Siberian lynxes were taken from inside their kennel between 6 p.m. Monday and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best inexpensive dentures
|Dec 27
|Needhelp
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|Dec 22
|jessie2982
|20
|Lorraine Adams
|Dec 2
|Lorraine Adams Sn...
|1
|robin june unrue (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|matt bunner
|128
|Where is he
|Nov '16
|Soul4Real69
|1
|ashley swain (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|ashleypicguy
|2
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Tiny
|8
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC