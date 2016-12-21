Two Siberian lynxes worth $4K each sn...

Two Siberian lynxes worth $4K each snatched from a Virginia zoo

On Tuesday, the owner of Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Winchester reported that two of the zoo's three Siberian lynxes were taken from inside their kennel between 6 p.m. Monday and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

