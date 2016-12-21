Planning commission approves hospital, town center site plans
Two site plans were unanimously approved during Wednesday night's Martinsburg Planning Commission meeting - one with slight contingencies and the other with no conditions. The first approved site plan application is for a 4,000 square-foot addition to the operating room on the north eastern side of West Virginia University Healthcare Berkeley Medical Center, located at 2500 Hospital Drive in Martinsburg.
