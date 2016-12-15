Out & About - December 15, 2016

Out & About - December 15, 2016

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Christ Community Music

NOTE : To see large images, select them from the slider above-for captions, select page numbers below 1: Colton Dixon Singer-songwriter-pianist Colton Dixon got loads of laughs as his wife and Dustin Daniels from Finding Favour played a switch-a-roo prank on the American Idol alum during the Earthshaker Tour in Winchester, VA. It turns out Annie Dixon was supposed to sing a duet with her hubby, but instead Daniels pranced out in a blonde wig to totally throw Dixon for a loop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christ Community Music.

Winchester, VA

