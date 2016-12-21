Let There Be Rock kids to take the stage on Sunday
Journal photo by Jeff McCoy Let There Be Rock School owner Butch Rice smiles as his students take the stage. Pictured from left are Rice; Nick Lemley, guitar instructor and band manager; Frara Rice; Donte Ware, drummer; Brian Appell, drum instructor; Liliana Rice, Noah Ziegler and Ella Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|Thu
|jessie2982
|20
|Lorraine Adams
|Dec 2
|Lorraine Adams Sn...
|1
|robin june unrue (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|matt bunner
|128
|Where is he
|Nov 25
|Soul4Real69
|1
|ashley swain (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|ashleypicguy
|2
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Tiny
|8
|Review: Wave2net (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Josh
|73
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC