Let There Be Rock kids to take the stage on Sunday

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Journal photo by Jeff McCoy Let There Be Rock School owner Butch Rice smiles as his students take the stage. Pictured from left are Rice; Nick Lemley, guitar instructor and band manager; Frara Rice; Donte Ware, drummer; Brian Appell, drum instructor; Liliana Rice, Noah Ziegler and Ella Beach.

