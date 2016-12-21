First Night Winchester kicks off
First Night Winchester kicked off its 30th anniversary with a news conference Thursday morning, outlining their family oriented, alcohol-free New Year's Eve celebration. The daylong festivities begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 31 and continue until the apple drop at the stroke of midnight.
