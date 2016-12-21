Festival pages are named

Four boys from the Winchester area have been selected to serve as Pages in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XC during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival April 28 through May 7. They are: Caden Christopher Beaudin is the son of Melanie and Christopher Beaudin, of Winchester. He is the grandson of Mary and Brad Hill, of Winchester, Ashley and Mark Rudolph, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kirsten and Michael Langley, of Clearbrook, and Kate and Dana Beaudin, of Chandler, Arizona.

