Crime Report
Angela Dawn Bittinger, 38, of Frontier Drive in Bunker Hill, was arraigned Thursday in Winchester, Virginia, for failure to appear. Tracey Lynn Merriman, 52, of East Hunter Street in Charles Town, was arraigned in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, destruction of property, failure to maintain control and failure to obey a stop sign.
