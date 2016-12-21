Church Street project moves forward, causes road blocks
In recent weeks, construction on the Church Street stormwater upgrade project has caused a detour for eastbound traffic at the intersection of King and Raleigh Streets. Now, those trying to enter the 100 block of South Church Street will also face a detour, as the entrance to the one-way is currently blocked because of construction.
