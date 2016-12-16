BWW Feature: Sheri Sanders and Christopher Castanho present...
Musical Theatre educator and performer Sheri Sanders is teaming up with young trailblazer Christopher Castanho on a series of articles called "Musical Theatre: The Wild Side" The pair will talk about "tricky to discuss, but necessary" social topics through the lens of Student and Teacher in the Musical Theatre community. "Theater is, of course, a reflection of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|Thu
|jessie2982
|20
|Lorraine Adams
|Dec 2
|Lorraine Adams Sn...
|1
|robin june unrue (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|matt bunner
|128
|Where is he
|Nov 25
|Soul4Real69
|1
|ashley swain (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|ashleypicguy
|2
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Tiny
|8
|Review: Wave2net (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Josh
|73
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC