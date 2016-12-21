Attempted murder suspect waives hearing

A Martinsburg man charged with attempted murder and shooting at a motor vehicle on July 24 waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday in Frederick County, Virginia General District Court. Ellis Reginald Fennell, 28, is accused of shooting a firearm at Samione Monay Jones' vehicle from his own on the 313A on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound, according to the criminal complaint.

