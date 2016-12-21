Attempted murder suspect waives hearing
A Martinsburg man charged with attempted murder and shooting at a motor vehicle on July 24 waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday in Frederick County, Virginia General District Court. Ellis Reginald Fennell, 28, is accused of shooting a firearm at Samione Monay Jones' vehicle from his own on the 313A on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound, according to the criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|Thu
|jessie2982
|20
|Lorraine Adams
|Dec 2
|Lorraine Adams Sn...
|1
|robin june unrue (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|matt bunner
|128
|Where is he
|Nov 25
|Soul4Real69
|1
|ashley swain (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|ashleypicguy
|2
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Tiny
|8
|Review: Wave2net (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Josh
|73
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC