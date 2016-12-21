Public meetings, Nov. 29-Dec. 2

Public meetings, Nov. 29-Dec. 2

Monday Nov 28

Shenandoah County a The Board of Supervisors hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday in the government center, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. a The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in the government center.

