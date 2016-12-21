A treat for a smile
Ginger Perry/The Winchester Star via AP - Members of the Handley High School photography club, Through the Lens, watch local pet photographer, Chellie L. Hyre, right, photograph animals at the Winchester SPCA, in Winchester, Va. Hyre offered the students hands-on tips and tricks to achieve successful pet photo shoots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16)
|Thu
|jessie2982
|20
|Lorraine Adams
|Dec 2
|Lorraine Adams Sn...
|1
|robin june unrue (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|matt bunner
|128
|Where is he
|Nov 25
|Soul4Real69
|1
|ashley swain (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|ashleypicguy
|2
|What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Tiny
|8
|Review: Wave2net (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Josh
|73
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC