Kicker Country Stampede to offer fourth stage in campground this year for late-night entertainemnt

Hunter "Girl" Wolkonowski, an eighteen-year-old from Winchester, Tenn., is the only female finalist left in the 2017 Kicker Country Stampede songwriting competition. She will perform her song "So Long," before one of the Cenex Mainstage performers June 22 - 24. Adam James, a Loami, Ill., transplant now living in Nashville, Tenn., and his song "Mama's Boy," is one of three male finalist left in the 2017 Kicker Country Stampede songwriting competition.

