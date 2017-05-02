Tenn. family sues Kia for $95M after ...

Tenn. family sues Kia for $95M after twin boys die in horrific crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Tennessee family is suing Kia Motor Corporation after their twin boys died in a horrific crash on New Year's Eve in 2015. Aaron and Lynetta Hill were in the front seats of their van on Highway 41 in Winchester when a car slammed into them from behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winchester City Council (Sep '12) Tue Billy Simmons 124
who is really the owner of the BullPen(cowan Ma... Tue Randall 1
Mark Curtis..... May 12 Justsayin 1
Faye Morrow (Sep '13) May 3 ger 10
Roy and Heather Brown from Cowan May 1 keith springs man 2
Tullahoma's DCS- Hurt or help? Apr 26 Just saying 1
Laura Smith Apr 21 Just saying 4
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Winchester, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC