Rep. David Alexander, R-Winchester

A portion of Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act will head to the full House Transportation Committee after it passed a subcommittee Wednesday afternoon. The House Transportation Subcommittee passed a portion of Gov. Bill Haslam's proposed plan on a 5-4 vote, but amended the governor's original plans.
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Robin Smith. Crooked or Honest? (Sep '14)
|Feb 26
|Itdoesntmatter70
|11
|City election
|Feb 17
|Just waiting
|1
|Basketball 1000 points
|Feb 17
|Rebel2528
|1
|Jewell's Hwy 55 Auction (May '11)
|Feb 15
|Pissonyou
|35
|Are there any single chicks in Monteagle? (Oct '15)
|Feb 12
|iknowall
|5
|Pictures to post on TVS school forum
|Feb 10
|Emaline
|1
|Tullahoma Boarding Schools in 1960's and 1970's (Jun '11)
|Feb 10
|Emaline
|105
