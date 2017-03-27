Dr. Lloyd Elliott, Jr.

Dr. Lloyd Elliott, Jr.

Dr. Lloyd Elliott, Jr. passed away on February 13, 2017 just days after his 50th birthday. Growing up on a hog farm in Estill Springs, Tennessee, Dr. Elliott learned to appreciate nature and animals.

