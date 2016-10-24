Phoenix Trailers adds new Tennessee f...

Phoenix Trailers adds new Tennessee facility

Oct 24, 2016 Read more: Boating Industry

Phoenix Trailers has launched an assembly facility in Tennessee to better serve boat dealers in the area and surrounding states. The move signals the company's deeper penetration into the Southeast, including a distribution center planned in Florida.

