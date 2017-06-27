POLICE: Winchester man burned down ap...

POLICE: Winchester man burned down apartment building because he was 'tired of people robbing him'

There are 1 comment on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from Friday Jun 2, titled POLICE: Winchester man burned down apartment building because he was 'tired of people robbing him'. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:

A Winchester, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he set fire to an apartment building, causing serious damage and sending three people to the hospital -- all because he said he was tired of being robbed. Police say it happened Thursday night at the Sleeping Rooms apartment complex on N. Main Street, near E. Washington Street, in Winchester.

Dennis

Winchester, KY

#1 Saturday Jun 3
A little extreme but I guess it worked.
