DoubleStar Debuts the MOTAC Blade
DoubleStar Corp , manufacturers of high-quality, US-made AR components, rifles and pistols, is proud to announce the release of its new MOTAC Blade . This blade was designed by Tuhon Ray Dionaldo, the founder of Filipino Combat Systems to be the definition of "First to the Mark."
