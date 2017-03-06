TLRMC named a Top Rural Hospital, Great Place to Work -
Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center has been notified that two national organizations have recently named the Grayson County hospital to lists of "best hospitals" in the nation. The awards are for being one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals as well as one of 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|usa
|159,844
|cops with college working at wpd? (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Chuck
|65
|Why is it so hard to rent a house here?
|5 hr
|slim pickens
|3
|Amber whalen
|9 hr
|Cutie35
|2
|add word drop word (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|177
|Tiff Hawkins
|15 hr
|tarded baby
|5
|Karen Banks (Jul '10)
|17 hr
|i know
|14
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC