Medical review panel bill clears Hous...

Medical review panel bill clears House, returns to Senate -

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

Medical malpractice lawsuits can now be filed in Kentucky at any time. But under a bill passed narrowly Wednesday by the Kentucky House, peer review of malpractice cases would be required before they could go to court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon allen 53 min Concerned 1
Big dog 1 hr Brian t 1
Chase ross 3 hr Aaron 3
add word drop word (Sep '10) 4 hr _FLATLINE-------- 172
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr RDC Cadiz KY 159,729
Goth girl waitress at 96? 6 hr reagal seagul 5
D.J.'s Waitress? 9 hr Mr Big 1
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Winchester, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC