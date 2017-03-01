Medical review panel bill clears House, returns to Senate -
Medical malpractice lawsuits can now be filed in Kentucky at any time. But under a bill passed narrowly Wednesday by the Kentucky House, peer review of malpractice cases would be required before they could go to court.
