Maxine Lorraine Robertson Brewer

Thursday Mar 16

The beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt and devoted friend was born Feb. 6, 1919, in Indianapolis, to William Jennings "Bryan" Robertson and Lucy Alice "Allie" McKain Robertson, both of whom preceded her in death. On Nov. 23, 1939, she married James J. "Jim" Brewer, who preceded her in death April 23, 1986.

