Kentucky man accused of murder-for-hire scheme

Police in Winchester say a man allegedly tried to hire someone to kill a man he thought was having a relationship with his girlfriend. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 38-year-old James Richard Long was charged Friday with solicitation of murder.

