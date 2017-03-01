Kentucky man accused of murder-for-hire scheme
Police in Winchester say a man allegedly tried to hire someone to kill a man he thought was having a relationship with his girlfriend. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 38-year-old James Richard Long was charged Friday with solicitation of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appliance repair recommendations?
|2 hr
|Aaron
|5
|Irita madden
|4 hr
|Eye see you
|1
|chris rison (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Just saying
|19
|what happen to andrew an antonia puckett
|5 hr
|Just saying
|1
|Meth dealer Jamie
|5 hr
|Just saying
|2
|that dana slone mugshot though (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Ima get dat
|8
|Sugar Daddy Looking for a Good girl
|6 hr
|Timmy
|59
Find what you want!
Search Winchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC